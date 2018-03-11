ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 88,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) opened at $143.10 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $540.23, a PE ratio of -143.10 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,869 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,732.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/arrowmark-colorado-holdings-llc-has-7-24-million-stake-in-mesa-laboratories-inc-mlab.html.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc is focused primarily on quality control products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, Biological Indicators and Cold Chain. The Instruments Division designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.