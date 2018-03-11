Ariel Investments LLC Sells 91,585 Shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,585 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover Motorsports were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE DVD) opened at $2.10 on Friday. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Dover Motorsports, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVD shares. ValuEngine raised Dover Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dover Motorsports in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The Dover International Speedway is located in Dover, Delaware, on approximately 770 acres of land.

