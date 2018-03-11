Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $506,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $539,225.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,416.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,785. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.07. 2,910,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,765. The company has a market cap of $11,537.87, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

