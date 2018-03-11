ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC) Receives $4.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE ARC) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 182,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.19, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.30. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Mealy sold 22,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $59,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 327,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 156,400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 219,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 123,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 474,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC’s offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales.

