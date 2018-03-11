Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,430 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,543,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,387,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 645.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 131,334 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Vetr upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.07 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. ( NASDAQ AMAT ) opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64,732.83, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 53,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,833,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $214,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,716 shares of company stock worth $15,928,746. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global semiconductor, display and related industries. The Company’s segments are Semiconductor Systems, which includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation; Applied Global Services, which provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity; Display and Adjacent Markets, which includes products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, upgrades and roll-to-roll Web coating systems and other display technologies for televisions, personal computers, smart phones and other consumer-oriented devices, and Corporate and Other segment, which includes revenues from products, as well as costs of products sold for fabricating solar photovoltaic cells and modules, and certain operating expenses.

