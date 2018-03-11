APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $98,190.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is -175.44%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.50 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

