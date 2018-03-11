Apache (APA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a report released on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apache from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.06.

Shares of Apache (APA) opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Apache has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,472.74, a PE ratio of 147.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Apache will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.02 per share, with a total value of $120,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

