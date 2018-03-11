Aon plc Class A (AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) will report sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aon plc Class A’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. Aon plc Class A posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aon plc Class A will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aon plc Class A.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.01. Aon plc Class A had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aon plc Class A from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aon plc Class A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other Aon plc Class A news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $210,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,859,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,361,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,477 shares of company stock worth $17,453,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aon plc Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Aon plc Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc Class A by 71.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc Class A by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aon plc Class A during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aon plc Class A (NYSE AON) opened at $148.03 on Friday. Aon plc Class A has a one year low of $116.05 and a one year high of $152.78. The stock has a market cap of $36,442.02, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Aon plc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

