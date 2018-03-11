AntiBitcoin (ANTI) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AntiBitcoin (CURRENCY:ANTI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, AntiBitcoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AntiBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. AntiBitcoin has a total market cap of $115,398.00 and $0.00 worth of AntiBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,271.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,082.87 or 0.11688400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027353 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00164010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022047 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.01674890 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00021122 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002883 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001902 BTC.

About AntiBitcoin

AntiBitcoin (ANTI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2015. AntiBitcoin’s total supply is 17,465,159 coins. AntiBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @anti_bitcoin . AntiBitcoin’s official website is anti.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Anti Bitcoin was created as a symbol against greed and dishonesty inside the cryptocurrency community, it seeks to point out bitcoin's greatest flaws, such as market manipulation by small groups of individuals. “

Buying and Selling AntiBitcoin

AntiBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase AntiBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiBitcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

