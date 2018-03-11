ANSYS (ANSS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

ANSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ ANSS) traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.18. 432,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,357.04, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.04. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $104.55 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.66 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 13.77%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 2,039 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $330,338.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,527 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $152,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,518. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,070.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/ansys-anss-upgraded-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.