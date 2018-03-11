Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,725,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Anixter International worth $283,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Anixter International during the third quarter valued at $709,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 53.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2,523.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07. Anixter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Anixter International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Eck sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $927,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,174 shares of company stock worth $2,390,822. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc is engaged in the distribution of enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products and utility power solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS).

