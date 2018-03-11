ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 662851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Specifically, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 340,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $5,091,850.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,005,217 shares of company stock worth $59,932,663 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. ValuEngine lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc is focused on creating digital marketplace for home services, connecting homeowners across the globe with home service professionals. The Company operates 10 brands including Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor, HomeStars, Instapro, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Travaux, Werkspot, CraftJack and mHelpDesk.

