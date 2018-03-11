Analyzing RGC Resources (RGCO) & The Competition

RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural Gas Distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RGC Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of shares of all “Natural Gas Distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of RGC Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of shares of all “Natural Gas Distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RGC Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 9.73% 9.64% 3.16% RGC Resources Competitors 4.07% -12.17% 3.84%

Risk and Volatility

RGC Resources has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RGC Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.41, meaning that their average share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RGC Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $62.30 million $6.23 million 33.00 RGC Resources Competitors $2.15 billion $165.80 million -34.77

RGC Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than RGC Resources. RGC Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RGC Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 RGC Resources Competitors 68 230 249 7 2.35

RGC Resources currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. As a group, “Natural Gas Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 13.41%. Given RGC Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RGC Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. RGC Resources pays out 74.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural Gas Distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 62.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. RGC Resources lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

RGC Resources peers beat RGC Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc. (Resources) is an energy services company. The Company is engaged in the regulated sale and distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities, through its Roanoke Gas Company (Roanoke Gas) subsidiary. Roanoke Gas also provides certain non-regulated services. It maintains an integrated natural gas distribution system to deliver natural gas purchased from suppliers to residential, commercial and industrial users in its service territory. As of September 30, 2016, Resources had approximately 1,132 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline. As of September 30, 2016, Roanoke Gas owned and operated eight metering stations. It also owns a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County that has the capacity to store up to 220,000 dekatherm (DTH) of natural gas. The Company’s subsidiaries also include Diversified Energy Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

