Analyzing Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Blue Apron (APRN)

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

This table compares Archer Daniels Midland and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Daniels Midland 2.62% 7.91% 3.56% Blue Apron -23.85% -787.55% -47.64%

76.5% of Archer Daniels Midland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Archer Daniels Midland shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Daniels Midland and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Daniels Midland $60.83 billion 0.40 $1.60 billion $2.11 20.52 Blue Apron $881.19 million 0.50 -$210.14 million ($1.12) -2.04

Archer Daniels Midland has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Apron. Blue Apron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archer Daniels Midland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Archer Daniels Midland and Blue Apron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Daniels Midland 1 5 5 0 2.36 Blue Apron 0 13 4 0 2.24

Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus price target of $43.44, suggesting a potential upside of 0.33%. Blue Apron has a consensus price target of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 192.61%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Archer Daniels Midland.

Dividends

Archer Daniels Midland pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Blue Apron does not pay a dividend. Archer Daniels Midland pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Apron has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years.

Summary

Archer Daniels Midland beats Blue Apron on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is a processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The Company manufactures protein meal, vegetable oil, corn sweeteners, flour, biodiesel, ethanol, and other food and feed ingredients. Its segments include Agricultural Services, which utilizes its United States grain elevator, global transportation network and port operations to buy, store, clean and transport agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, wheat, milo, oats, rice and barley, and resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry; Corn Processing, which is engaged in corn wet milling and dry milling activities; Oilseeds Processing, which includes global activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing and further processing of oilseeds; Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients products, which include flavors, sweeteners and health ingredients; Other, and Corporate.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is focused on providing recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The Company offers under a novel business model in which it source, process, store and package meal ingredients and ship them directly to consumers. The Company’s core products include Meals and Wine. Meals product, which offers two meal plans, such as two person plan and family plan. Two person plan, which includes three recipes per week (chosen from six options), each of which serves two people and shipping is free. The Company provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.