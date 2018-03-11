Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) Target Price at $937.38

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.90 ($13.17).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($12.09) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($13.40) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.64) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Rolls-Royce to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 725 ($10.02) to GBX 970 ($13.40) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($11.26) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Rolls-Royce (LON RR) traded up GBX 4 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 925.80 ($12.79). 6,710,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,000. Rolls-Royce has a 12-month low of GBX 733.50 ($10.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 994.50 ($13.74). The company has a market cap of $17,130.00 and a P/E ratio of 402.52.

In related news, insider Stephen Daintith sold 6,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £58,474.73 ($80,788.52). Also, insider Ian Davis acquired 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($11.49) per share, with a total value of £99,191.04 ($137,042.06). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,375.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is focused on power and propulsion systems. Its segments include Civil Aerospace, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services; Defence Aerospace, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of military aero engines and aftermarket services, and caters to sectors, including combat aircraft, trainer aircraft and helicopters; Power Systems, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of reciprocating engines and power systems; Marine, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of marine-power propulsion systems and aftermarket services, operating in offshore, merchant and naval markets, and Nuclear, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of nuclear systems for civil power generation and naval propulsion systems.

