Analysts Set Expectations for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ ROST) opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30,130.00, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $85.66.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 480.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Ross Stores by 41.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 86,158 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 18.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.
Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Ross Stores Company Profile
Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.
