Analysts Expect Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) will post $298.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Milacron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.72 million to $302.40 million. Milacron posted sales of $285.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Milacron will report full-year sales of $298.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Milacron.

Get Milacron alerts:

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.91 million. Milacron had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Milacron in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Milacron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $43,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira G. Boots sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $443,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,532 shares of company stock worth $2,714,318. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Milacron by 146.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 41.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 406.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 209,792 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 194.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 502,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 449,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,518.17, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Milacron has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/analysts-expect-milacron-holdings-corp-mcrn-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-298-61-million.html.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milacron (MCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.