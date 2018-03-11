Analysts Expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.68. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.24 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CURO. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) opened at $17.41 on Friday. Curo Group has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

In other Curo Group news, insider William C. Baker bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $798,000 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a technology enabled and diversified consumer finance company. The Company operates in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit. In the United Kingdom, the Company operates online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans. The Company has three reportable operating segments: the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

