Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.78 Million

Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce $16.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.31 million to $17.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $4.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 302.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.96 million to $85.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.81 million per share, with estimates ranging from $116.74 million to $200.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 769.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ FOLD) opened at $14.91 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2,786.54, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 32,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $517,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 65,581 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $885,999.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,456.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,326 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,450,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,756,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,974,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,772,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,362,000 after buying an additional 838,267 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,381,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of a set of treatments for patients living with devastating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product, migalastat HCl is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Fabry disease.

