Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $33.42 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 269,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in J M Smucker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 98.4% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in J M Smucker by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in J M Smucker by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $150,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $198,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $698,093. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker Co ( NYSE:SJM ) opened at $129.92 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14,730.40, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.34. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.43.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

