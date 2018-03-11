Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $31.39 Million Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 256.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,068 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $31,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 790,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after buying an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 109.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,548,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,197,000 after buying an additional 7,600,203 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,904,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Equity Residential ( NYSE EQR ) opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22,370.00, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.42. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Ian Kaufman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $39,795.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David S. Santee sold 5,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $325,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

