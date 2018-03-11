Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 205,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,154,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.41.

Shares of M&T Bank Co. ( NYSE:MTB ) opened at $196.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29,237.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.12 and a 52 week high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,062 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $207,270.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,597.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Spychala sold 6,935 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,882.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,668.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,072 shares of company stock valued at $14,776,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

