AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (IXC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 604,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,480,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (IXC) opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,170.00 and a PE ratio of 8.68. iShares S&P Global Energy Sector has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $38.40.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

