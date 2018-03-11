AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys Shares of 240,100 iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 240,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 13.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson & Garrard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 30.1% in the third quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ IBB) opened at $114.36 on Friday. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9,750.00, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

