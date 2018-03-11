Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 429.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $38,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $45,280.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,432 shares of company stock valued at $578,872. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ AMSF) opened at $57.05 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,097.98, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). Amerisafe had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

Amerisafe, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in providing workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

