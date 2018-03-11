Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano Sells 820 Shares

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $45,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ AMSF) traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.05. 73,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,399. The company has a market capitalization of $1,097.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.86. Amerisafe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $67.82.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). Amerisafe had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Amerisafe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Amerisafe by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Amerisafe by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Amerisafe by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amerisafe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano Sells 820 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/amerisafe-inc-amsf-evp-vincent-j-gagliano-sells-820-shares.html.

Amerisafe Company Profile

Amerisafe, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in providing workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.