Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano Sells 820 Shares

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $45,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ AMSF) traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.05. 73,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,399. The company has a market capitalization of $1,097.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.86. Amerisafe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $67.82.
Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). Amerisafe had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Amerisafe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Amerisafe by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Amerisafe by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Amerisafe by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amerisafe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Amerisafe Company Profile
Amerisafe, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in providing workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.
