American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $66,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,109 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,635.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,541,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,764,245 shares in the company, valued at $226,634,912.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,153,810. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $108.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) opened at $121.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,130.99, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/american-woodmark-co-amwd-shares-sold-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.