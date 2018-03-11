American Woodmark (AMWD) Posts Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ AMWD) traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 508,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,094. The firm has a market cap of $2,130.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
A number of analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.
American Woodmark Company Profile
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.
