American Woodmark (AMWD) Posts Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ AMWD) traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 508,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,094. The firm has a market cap of $2,130.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/american-woodmark-amwd-posts-earnings-results.html.

In other American Woodmark news, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,541,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,764,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,634,912.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $69,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.