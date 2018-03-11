American Woodmark (AMWD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark (AMWD) opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $148.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2,130.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other American Woodmark news, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.65, for a total value of $64,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,681.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $1,600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,245 shares in the company, valued at $232,461,720.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,153,810. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Woodmark (AMWD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/american-woodmark-amwd-issues-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.