American International Group Inc. Has $559,000 Holdings in CDW Corp (CDW)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 14,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $984,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 670,391 shares in the company, valued at $45,921,783.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $290,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,675 shares of company stock worth $4,578,470. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of CDW Corp (CDW) opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11,580.00, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Corp has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. CDW had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 65.93%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts expect that CDW Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

