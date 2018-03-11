American International Group Inc. Buys 2,529 Shares of First Bancorp (FBNC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 42,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,876,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,244,000 after purchasing an additional 264,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne S. Deferie sold 12,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $428,075.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

First Bancorp (FBNC) opened at $37.19 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $63.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Buys 2,529 Shares of First Bancorp (FBNC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/american-international-group-inc-buys-2529-shares-of-first-bancorp-fbnc.html.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank. The Bank engages in a range of banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. The Bank offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.