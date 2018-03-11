American International Group Inc. Acquires 5,939 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) opened at $62.59 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $35,510.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMTD. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $967,849.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,234.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

