American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Eagle outperformed the industry in three months driven by robust comps trend, which continued in the holiday period. After posting 11 straight quarters of positive comps in third-quarter fiscal 2017, comps improved 8% for the fourth quarter to date period which mainly comprises the holiday season. Comps for the period gained from solid online and in-store traffic as customers responded positively to the company’s merchandising offerings. Also, record sales and strong momentum at its AE and Aerie brands aided comps growth. Following the trend so far, the company reiterated its previously issued fourth-quarter earnings guidance. However, the company's margins continue to be strained. While the company projected sequential improvement in gross margin for the fourth quarter, it remains to be seen if margins will improve compared with the prior-year quarter as higher promotions and shipping costs will remain deterrents.”

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEO. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE AEO ) opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $3,464.60, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 201,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/american-eagle-outfitters-aeo-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.