AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AMC Networks by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. AMC Networks Inc has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $3,155.17, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.19. AMC Networks had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 531.46%. The firm had revenue of $726.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

