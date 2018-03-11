Amalgamated Bank Has $1.46 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,023,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,926,000 after buying an additional 2,085,324 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,777,000 after buying an additional 1,349,333 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,493,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,405,000 after buying an additional 1,242,849 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,475,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,930,000 after buying an additional 1,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,346,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Henry Schein from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Henry Schein, Inc. ( HSIC ) opened at $68.43 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,317.49, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

