Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,213 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Michael Joseph Kowalski sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $390,229.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philippe Galtie sold 24,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $2,718,180.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,214. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $96.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) opened at $101.76 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,610.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

WARNING: “Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,213 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/amalgamated-bank-buys-1213-shares-of-tiffany-co-tif.html.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.