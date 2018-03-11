Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s 9th Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,574,476,000 after purchasing an additional 589,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,409,850,000 after purchasing an additional 826,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,971,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,696,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,842,000 after purchasing an additional 776,853 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,983,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,528,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,067.64 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,066.61.

In related news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $276,701.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total value of $12,500,884.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,019 shares of company stock worth $46,329,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at $1,160.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $803.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $805,976.13, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

