Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,566 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Edwin W. Hortman, Jr. sold 20,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,147,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,931,070.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,813.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,182. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ ABCB ) opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,156.76, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.21. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $58.15.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.44%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $10.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $57.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

