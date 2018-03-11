Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.70 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1,045.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,026 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,423,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,457,000 after acquiring an additional 293,353 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after acquiring an additional 602,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 28.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,169,000 after acquiring an additional 423,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,639,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 396,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $19,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 324,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,205.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE CHD) opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12,436.18, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

