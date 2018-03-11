Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.23 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,151,000 after purchasing an additional 503,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 938,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,971,000 after purchasing an additional 415,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,913,000 after purchasing an additional 402,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $54,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

SBA Communications Co. ( NASDAQ:SBAC ) opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19,121.60, a P/E ratio of 193.59, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.57. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.01 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.23 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-has-12-23-million-holdings-in-sba-communications-co-sbac.html.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.