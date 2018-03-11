Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 772,733 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772,733 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Index makes up 0.7% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $846,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Index alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) opened at $280.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 52-week low of $233.10 and a 52-week high of $288.69. The stock has a market cap of $159,110.00 and a PE ratio of 12.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-buys-772733-shares-of-ishares-sp-500-index-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.