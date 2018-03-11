Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,947 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $77,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Christine A. Tsingos sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.40, for a total value of $1,242,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( NYSE BIO ) opened at $274.11 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,912.20, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $620.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.89 million. equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 28th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

