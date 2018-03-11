Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $86.29 Million Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,837 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $86,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) opened at $110.30 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $97.88 and a 1-year high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $47,760.00, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, SVP Barbara Koster sold 16,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $1,934,971.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,950.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $4,429,278.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

