Allergy Therapeutics’ (AGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.62) price objective on the stock.
Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.65) price target on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Shares of Allergy Therapeutics (LON AGY) opened at GBX 27.25 ($0.38) on Wednesday. Allergy Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 and a PE ratio of -2,725.00.
Allergy Therapeutics Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment and prevention of allergy with aluminum-free products. The Company’s segments are Central Europe, which includes segments, such as Germany, Australia, Switzerland and the Netherlands; Southern Europe, which includes Italy and Spain; the United Kingdom, and Rest of World.
Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.