Allergan plc (AGN) Director Acquires $129,078.00 in Stock

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.42 per share, for a total transaction of $129,078.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allergan plc (NYSE AGN) opened at $157.28 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $256.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54,786.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $978,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGN. Credit Suisse Group set a $214.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Vetr lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.97 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Allergan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.03.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

