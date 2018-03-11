Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALNA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.09. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.11). sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,281,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,270,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/allena-pharmaceuticals-alna-rating-reiterated-by-wedbush.html.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing non-systemic oral protein therapeutics to treat metabolic and orphan diseases, with a particular focus on nephrologic and urologic conditions. Its lead product candidate, ALLN-177, is in an ongoing Phase II clinical trial and is being developed for the chronic management of hyperoxaluria and kidney stones.

