Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,259 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

In other news, insider Shane Cooke sold 72,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,407,616.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,185.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Iain Michael Brown sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $583,836.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,433 shares of company stock worth $7,942,327. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.19 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9,007.99, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $275.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

