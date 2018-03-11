Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $122,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $12,934.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $417.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 48,369 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $2,748,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,702.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,520. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.84.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

