Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.19 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.08 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.84.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ AKAM) opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12,870.00, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.08 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $564,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 17,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,784.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,799 shares of company stock worth $4,326,520. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/akamai-technologies-akam-rating-increased-to-overweight-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.