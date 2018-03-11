AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Peter J. Federico sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $250,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1,328.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 2,374,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,902. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $7,239.36, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 86.72% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 18 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/agnc-investment-corp-agnc-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.